Coheed & Cambria

Coheed and Cambria’s discography is built around a series of concept albums that take place in the alternate universe, Heaven’s Fence, a universe with 78 planets. The genre-jumping band gets comparisons to Queen, Supertramp and Rush as they move from indie to progressive, to metal and pop-punk to classic rock.

“I’ll be honest. A lot of times, with bands who’ve been around and built a strong fanbase like we have, I think there might be a tendency, intentionally or unintentionally, to try to give the fans what they want and not take too many risks. But after making music for so long and entering a pandemic, we didn't want limitations to the creative process,” front man Claudio Sanchez said in a recent interview on blabbermouth.net.