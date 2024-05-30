× Expand Photo by Kana Tarumi via Dawes - Facebook Dawes Dawes

Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith of the band Dawes come to music naturally. Their father, Lenny Goldsmith was a member of Tower of Power. With high school classmate Blake Mills, Taylor laid the groundwork for Dawes. Drawing from the ghosts of Laurel Canyon, Dawes’ Americana flag flew high when Taylor joined a project exhuming unfished songs from Bob Dylan’s Basement Tapes era. Last year the band released a 10th anniversary deluxe edition of 2013’s Stories Don’t End. Not unlike their sonic cousins Wilco, Dawes begins with concise ideas and melodies that onstage might take flight organically as the band feels the set unfolding.