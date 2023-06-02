× Expand Photo credit: Levi Walton Dinosaur Jr.

In the decades since the release of Dinosaur Jr.’s original triptych of foundational albums, it has become clear that their sound—once hailed as a sort of almost-tamed noise—is a fully functioning pop music of a sort. The subsequent generations of bands who grew up breathing Dino’s fumes managed to tinker around with the edges of their post-hardcore sound enough for listeners to realize there had always been melodies at the center of everything they did. The original trio began working together again in 2005; two years later they resumed releasing albums—2021’s Sweep It Into Space is the band’s 12th album.