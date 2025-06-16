× Expand Photo by fiyaphoto - Instagram Dumpstaphunk Dumpstaphunk

Their name may not be an obvious clue, but Dumpstaphunk is the latest incarnation of a muti-generational musical legacy. That heritage comes primarily from Ivan and Ian Neville. Both men are progeny of the funk trailblazers who founded The Meters, whose 1960s roots eventually grew into the still-active Neville Brothers.

Dumpstaphunk may not have extended the family brand, but for one member needing a pick-up band for one big show. Ivan, who some may recall for his late '80s stint as a pop one-hit wonder, was set in 2003 to play his New Orleans' hometown's famed Jazz & Heritage Festival. Cousin Ivan was one of the players enlisted, including two bassists in the original lineup, who sounded good enough to remain a unit after the fest and over 20 years after.

Dumpstaphunk operates as an organic continuation of the elder Nevilles' own heritage. Arrangements tight enough to kick most any willing dancer onto the dancefloor leave sufficient room for extended jamming that make a D'phunk song under four minutes a rarity. Deeming them a soulful jam band midway along as continuum running from previous Nevilles' funkiness to George Clinton's spaciness could be a reasonable call.

Their political drive lately been radicalized from the more serene yearnings for peaceful brotherhood characterizing prior Nevilles, too. Their latest studio album, 2021's Where Do We Go From Here, bears explicit influence of the Covid-era fractiousness that occurred in urban streets at the time of its recording. Considering the current state of Washington, D.C., it's anyone's guess how agitated over the news the Nevilles and their cohort of instrumentalists and background singers may be at the Big Backyard. Regardless that, their music is bound to be an impetus for attendees to, as one of their songs encourages, to put their troubles in the dumpsta'.