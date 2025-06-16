× Expand Photo via Eric Benét - Facebook Eric Benét Eric Benét

Milwaukee’s Eric Benét first came to national attention in the early '90s with his sister, Lisa, in the R&B duo Benét, but his musical pedigree extends back to the 1980s. It was then that he was active in Gerard, the pop band that spun off one-hit wonder Keedy. However, it wouldn't be until his emergence as a solo artist in 1996 with True To Myself that he received the kind of sustained, high-profile attention that has truly made his name.

Early on, Benét was labeled by many as part of the neo-soul or progressive soul movement; as a singer-songwriter making subdued, organic music, that description fit well enough. In later years, between his occasional acting in TV series and movies, Benét developed a more gossamer and ethereal style fitting for the urban adult contemporary radio format where he has become a fixture. And if this profile seems rife with mentions of ladies with whom he has worked, it's only fitting in light of his latest release. His Duets EP consists of collaborations with five soulful distaff partners. Even if none of them show up with him at the BMO Pavillion—one can hope—Benét's music is just right for a romantic evening's dimming of daylight into darker hours.