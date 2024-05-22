For fans of female rage, or anyone who has known a loss, or anyone who wants to explore what it means to be human in America, Ethel Cain and her gut-wrenching realism is likely for you. Cain is known for an ambient folk sound with themes drawn from the Southern Gothic aesthetic. She is best known for her 2022 album, Preacher’s Daughter, an intricate story of feminine guilt that deals with the depths of “Ethel Cain” as a character. Her rich, haunting voice comments on religious themes and trauma. Cain was raised Southern Baptist and reflects regularly on that experience. An example of this nostalgia lies in her most popular song “American Teenager,” which deals with the idea of a hometown, with sense of place, as well as an anti-war sentiment. Preacher’s Daughter is acclaimed as one of the greatest albums of the generation.

Cain’s reflective side is strong, with songs like “A House in Nebraska,” a beautifully tragic piece that creates a soundscape of loss. Cain aims to combine folk and indie music with a cinematic experience, and her music features layered vocals, swelling guitar solos, and songs that take their time to build to their peak. Her live performance is testament to the art of songwriting, combining rock, country, and Americana to into a sound that is totally hers alone