× Expand Photo by Lexie Alley via Father John Misty - Facebook Father John Misty Father John Misty (2025)

It’s safe to say that Josh Tillman has achieved more musical success as a solo artist performing and recording under the name Father John Misty than he did as the drummer for the indie folk band Fleet Foxes. Indeed, his reinvention as a satirical, cynical lyricist with philosophical, quirky qualities and an occasional penchant for Billy Joel and Elton John stylings allowed Tillman considerable artistic freedom.

From the first Father John Misty album, 2012’s Fear Fun, up to his latest album, 2024’s Mahashmashana, the man has created a body of work with seemingly broad and limited appeal at the same time. The 45-year-old musician’s wordy lyrics often summon self-loathing, romantic paranoia, biting commentary, existential absurdism or quippy turns of phrase that most other musicians not named Father John Misty (or maybe Ben Folds) could get away with.

In January, Father John Misty released “The Old Law,” a digital single from Sub Pop Records previously known as “God’s Trash” and performed under that title during a 2024 tour. It rocks a bit more than some of his other material, with fuzzy and heavy guitar replacing the piano that populates so much of his music. But it’s also trapped in spiritual wreckage.

“It is this ability to make satire ache with real existential weight that continues to mark Father John Misty as one of contemporary music’s most enigmatic and distinctive voices, and on “The Old Law,” that gift burns hotter than ever,” Atwood Magazine proclaimed upon the song’s release.

On tour earlier this year, Father John Misty was playing “The Old Law” along with tunes from all six of his albums, released over a span of a dozen years—with the majority of them coming from Mahashmashana.