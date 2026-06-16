Getting to Summerfest 2026

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee County Transit System - Facebook Milwaukee County Transit bus to Summerfest

The Milwaukee County Transit System and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. have partnered again this year to make getting to Summerfest easy (and cheaper than parking).

MCTS Summerfest Shuttle

Ride the MCTS shuttle straight to Summerfest. This service remains a favorite among Summerfest attendees, offering non-stop, direct access to the festival entrance just outside the Summerfest Mid Gate. Three shuttle routes will operate approximately every 15 minutes from the College Avenue, Brown Deer Road East, and Hales Corners Park and Ride lots, during the nine days of Summerfest, June 18-20, June 25-27, and July 2-4, 2026.

Round-trip shuttle fares will be $18 for riders ages 12 and up, and $9 for youth ages 11 and under, seniors ages 65 and over, and people with qualifying disabilities. Parking at all Park and Ride lots is FREE and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

MCTS CONNECT 1 Bus Rapid Transit

The CONNECT 1 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line continues to serve Summerfest riders, stopping at The Couture near Michigan Avenue and Lincoln Memorial Drive—just steps from the Summerfest North Gate. CONNECT 1 offers:

Frequent service, including every 10 minutes on Saturdays

Onboard USB charging at many seats

Accessible boarding platforms for easy entry

CONNECT 1 and regular route fares are $2.75 for riders ages 12 and up.

MCTS Regular Bus Service

Several MCTS local routes provide convenient access within walking distance of Summerfest, serving neighborhoods across Milwaukee and the region.

Regular route fare is $2.75 – riders ages 12 and up.

Popular routes serving the Summerfest area include:

GreenLine

Route 15

Route 18

Route 30

Each route offers frequent service throughout the day, with drop-off locations near Downtown Milwaukee, the Historic Third Ward, and the lakefront.

Best MCTS Routes by Direction:

From the south:

MCTS Shuttle at College Avenue Park & Ride

MCTS Shuttle at Hales Corners Park & Ride

GreenLine

Route 15

Route 18

From the west:

MCTS Shuttle at Hales Corners Park & Ride

CONNECT 1

Route 18

Route 30

From the north:

MCTS Shuttle at Brown Deer Park & Ride

GreenLine

Route 15

From Downtown hotels and parking structures:

CONNECT 1

GreenLine

Route 15

Route 18

Route 30

Note: All MCTS buses are accessible for people using mobility devices.

More Ways to Pay

There are now many ways to pay for a bus or shuttle ride during Summerfest:

WisGo Card (full fare, reduced fare, CVP, U-Pass)

Umo App (full fare, reduced fare, CVP, U-Pass)

New! Contactless payment for the shuttles and regular route service makes it even easier to pay, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover credit cards or debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay, smartwatches and smartphones

Plan Your Trip

For route schedules, service hours, and trip-planning tools, visit: