Getting to Summerfest 2026

Photo via Milwaukee County Transit System - Facebook
Milwaukee County Transit bus to Summerfest
The Milwaukee County Transit System and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. have partnered again this year to make getting to Summerfest easy (and cheaper than parking).
MCTS Summerfest Shuttle
Ride the MCTS shuttle straight to Summerfest. This service remains a favorite among Summerfest attendees, offering non-stop, direct access to the festival entrance just outside the Summerfest Mid Gate. Three shuttle routes will operate approximately every 15 minutes from the College Avenue, Brown Deer Road East, and Hales Corners Park and Ride lots, during the nine days of Summerfest, June 18-20, June 25-27, and July 2-4, 2026.
Round-trip shuttle fares will be $18 for riders ages 12 and up, and $9 for youth ages 11 and under, seniors ages 65 and over, and people with qualifying disabilities. Parking at all Park and Ride lots is FREE and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
MCTS CONNECT 1 Bus Rapid Transit
The CONNECT 1 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line continues to serve Summerfest riders, stopping at The Couture near Michigan Avenue and Lincoln Memorial Drive—just steps from the Summerfest North Gate. CONNECT 1 offers:
- Frequent service, including every 10 minutes on Saturdays
- Onboard USB charging at many seats
- Accessible boarding platforms for easy entry
CONNECT 1 and regular route fares are $2.75 for riders ages 12 and up.
MCTS Regular Bus Service
Several MCTS local routes provide convenient access within walking distance of Summerfest, serving neighborhoods across Milwaukee and the region.
Regular route fare is $2.75 – riders ages 12 and up.
Popular routes serving the Summerfest area include:
- GreenLine
- Route 15
- Route 18
- Route 30
Each route offers frequent service throughout the day, with drop-off locations near Downtown Milwaukee, the Historic Third Ward, and the lakefront.
Best MCTS Routes by Direction:
From the south:
- MCTS Shuttle at College Avenue Park & Ride
- MCTS Shuttle at Hales Corners Park & Ride
- GreenLine
- Route 15
- Route 18
From the west:
- MCTS Shuttle at Hales Corners Park & Ride
- CONNECT 1
- Route 18
- Route 30
From the north:
- MCTS Shuttle at Brown Deer Park & Ride
- GreenLine
- Route 15
From Downtown hotels and parking structures:
- CONNECT 1
- GreenLine
- Route 15
- Route 18
- Route 30
Note: All MCTS buses are accessible for people using mobility devices.
More Ways to Pay
There are now many ways to pay for a bus or shuttle ride during Summerfest:
- WisGo Card (full fare, reduced fare, CVP, U-Pass)
- Umo App (full fare, reduced fare, CVP, U-Pass)
- New! Contactless payment for the shuttles and regular route service makes it even easier to pay, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover credit cards or debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay, smartwatches and smartphones
Plan Your Trip
For route schedules, service hours, and trip-planning tools, visit: