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When Gin Blossoms bloomed on early-‘90s radio, their songs could’ve been mistaken for new tracks by the BoDeans. Arizona-based Gin Blossoms’ bouncy, jangly sound had lots in common with the Milwaukee-area band—including distinct vocalists, world-weary lyrics and heartland melodies.

Soon enough, Gin Blossoms emerged as an unlikely alternative to gunge, also drawing comparisons to R.E.M., The Smithereens and even Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers. But after a slew of hits—“Hey Jealousy,” “Found Out About You,” “Follow You Down,” “Allison Road,” “Til I Hear It From You”—Gin Blossoms broke up in 1996 after releasing the top 10 album Congratulations I’m Sorry (featuring the Grammy-nominated single “As Long As It Matters”).

That breakup didn’t last more than five years, though, and Gin Blossoms have sporadically released new albums since, while also consistently touring with such groups from the band’s heyday as Collective Soul, Toad the Wet Sprocket and Tonic. In fact, days after their Summerfest gig, Gin Blossoms will hit the road with Spin Doctors and Blues Traveler for a U.S. trek that will go well into September.

That’s not to say Gin Blossoms didn’t endure dark days. Co-founder and lead guitarist Doug Hopkins, who wrote “Hey Jealousy” and “Found Out About You,” was kicked out for substance abuse issues and committed suicide in 1993—just as the singles he wrote propelled the band to mainstream success.

“I think there [were] a lot of sacrifices made by everybody in the band to stay together,” guitarist Jesse Valenzuela told Billboard in 2024. “But at some [point], you start to see it as maybe, I guess, this is my life’s work, and what are you supposed to do?”

Seems like Gin Blossoms are still doing what they’re supposed to do.