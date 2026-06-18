× Expand Photo by Alan B. Evans - Facebook Halestorm - Glasgow Concert (2026) Halestorm

Halestorm became the first female-fronted band to both be nominated and win a “Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance” Grammy, in 2013 for a song called “Love Bites … (So Do I).” That title sort of sums up the spirit of this high-energy female-fronted group featuring siblings Lizzy Hale on vocals and Arejay Hale on drums.

Hailing (ahem) from the tiny town of Red Lion in southeastern Pennsylvania in the late Nineties, when Halestorm was marketed as a Christian band, Halestorm’s heavy post-grunge sound eventually propelled the band to rock stardom anchored by relentless touring—including a jaunt through Europe with Iron Maiden and a shared bill on the final Ozzy Osbourne-fronted Black Sabbath performance in England—both last year.

Along the way, Halestorm has proven its musical dexterity by covering songs by the likes of Lady Gaga (“Bad Romance”), Temple of the Dog (“Hunger Strike”) and Bad Company (“Shooting Star”).

Halestorm’s sixth and latest studio album, Everest, was released last summer. Though it initially was considered a departure from the band’s signature sound, it’s a bold piece of work with a story arc that includes loss, pain, fury and ultimately closure. One reviewer called Everest “emotional, explosive, messy, melodic, cathartic and honest in a way that feels like [the band] ripped it straight from the depths of their souls.”

Which, in way, it did.

“All of these songs started as either conversations or poetry,” Lizzy Hale told American Songwriter late last year. “We wanted to share all of the things, all of the hardship, the journeys, leave more questions than answers. It’s just our truth. I think that there’s a beauty in where we’re at in our career right now, where we’re no longer fighting to be a part of the ranks. ... This is us being comfortable with just existing.”