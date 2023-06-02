× Expand Image via Summerfest Joey Valence & Brae

With a diverse combination that brings together everything from hip hop to punk, Joey Valence & Brae are the byproduct of the streaming era, where any world of music that you want to explore is available at your fingertips. You can hear that on recent singles like “Punk Tactics,” which feels like a Beastie Boys outtake, or “Dance Now,” which lives on a saxophone-driven beat that could have moved crowds in any of the past four decades of hip hop. With charismatic personalities that have amassed followings on YouTube and TikTok, Joey Valence & Brae leave it all on the table in their recordings and will certainly do that once again on July 6.