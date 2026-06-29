July 3 Shepherd Express Pick of the Day: Stephen Marley

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First off, yes: Stephen Marley is the son of reggae legend Bob Marley, and his older brother is Ziggy. In fact, Stephen was a member of Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers before becoming a producer and later launching a solo career that began with 2007’s Mind Control.

Now 54, and despite his royal lineage, the man clearly has carved his own musical path. Stephen has garnered eight Grammys—three each with the Melody Makers and as a solo artist—and twice as a producer of his younger paternal brother, Damian Marley.

His latest solo album, 2023’s Old Soul, is a laid-back, feel-good and soulful acoustic affair that celebrates the history of Jamaican music with a mix of covers and originals, alongside performances with the likes of Eric Clapton, Jack Johnson and the late Bob Weir.

“This is music that can only be created from the heart and soul, from a place of sincerity and deliberateness,” Daily Reggae wrote when the album was released. “Stephen Marley has a soothing yet powerful voice carried by acoustic-inspired compositions across the album, and the production is equally smooth. There is absolutely no shortage of talent contained here.”

One track from Old Soul, “Cast the First Stone,” is a duet with Damien Marley, while Ziggy Marley joins Stephen on “There’s a Reward” in a throwback to their days with the Melody Makers. Another song, “Thanks We Get (Do Fi Dem),” features Jamaican reggae/dancehall artist Buju Banton.

Stephen—who hasn’t played Milwaukee since 2016’s Summerfest—s in the midst of the “Roots and Rhymes Tour” with Banton, who will perform at the BMO Pavilion the same day at 9 p.m., following Stephen’s set.