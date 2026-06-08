June 18 Shepherd Express Pick of the Day: Alejandro Escovedo

× Expand Photo by Nancy Rankin Escovedo Alejandro Escovedo Alejandro Escovedo

It’s been more than a decade since Alejandro Escovedo—who helped pioneer roots rock, alt country and punk/cowpunk in ‘79s and ‘80s bands before going solo in 1992—was cured of Hepatitis C. Diagnosed with a near-fatal case of the infectious liver disease in 2003 after collapsing on an Arizona stage, the singer struggled both physically and financially while also rebooting his career for a new generation of music fans.

Now 75 years old, Escovedo has a long resume that includes The Nuns, Rank & File and True Believers. By the end of the ‘90s, No Depression had named the Texas troubadour “Artist of the Decade” for being “original, nervy, forthright, committed.”

After his Hep C diagnosis, Escovedo emerged as a resilient artist with even more nerve and originality, unafraid to sound leaner, livelier and heavier than his previous work. Beginning with 2008’s Real Animal, Escovedo went on to work with the likes of legendary producer Tony Visconti, as well as John Cale and Bruce Springsteen. His latest release, Echo Dancing—on which he revisited deep cuts from albums past by giving them a grittier, more industrial sound—came out in 2024.

“I am grateful for the opportunity I was given because I didn’t die, to become more serious about my music and songs,” Escovedo told Cleveland.com in March. “It just gave me more focus, more intent, to keep growing. As I get older, I realize there’s only one game in town, right? And I’m trying to make the most of it now.”

A new double-vinyl live album, South Congress Serenade Live at The Continental Club, recorded in Austin, Texas, in 2024, reportedly is now available only at shows.