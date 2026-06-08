June 19 Shepherd Express Pick of the Day: Panic Shack

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“Punk without being punk” is one description Cardiff band Panic Shack give to their music and their attitude. It may be a sincere assessment or a load of rot to deflect misdirected press attention for being an all-female band (whose male drummer isn't often featured music videos nor articles).

If they really don't consider themselves punk, it might be because their buzzsaw guitar tones and rat-a-tat percussion provide the facade for a breadth of influences that might be the object of scoffing for more aesthetically self-righteous punk rockers. Feminine U.K. vocal groups from the 1990s to the ‘10s such as the Saturdays, Girls Aloud and the nigh inevitable Spice Girls bore impact on the development of the Shackers’ sound in terms of hooky choruses. The female solidarity of those aforementioned British pop chart staples is evident in Panic Shack's approach in the way they're not making the punk equivalent of exclusionary womyn's music.

If many songs on the band’s eponymous 2025 debut album come from the unmistakable prerogative of young women, nobody else should feel left out of their party agenda. In developing their sound, Panic Shack arrived at a permutation of pop punk that owes little to the Green Day/Blink 182 template that has permeated U.S. culture. Whether consciously or otherwise, Panic Shack's bona fides go back over a decade further than the mid-‘90s mall punk explosion.

Numerous Panic Shack tracks bear the impression of young women under the thrall of surf-inflected ‘80s bands such as Agent Orange; the effect can be heard in nimbly swerving melodic fills, among other ways. If any Panic Shack personnel ride waves on boards, it would be none too surprising. Their frenetic live show should provide plenty of excitement to those arriving early enough to the Miller Lite Oasis Stage.