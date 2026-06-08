June 20 Shepherd Express Pick of the Day: A.J. Croce

Expand Photo by Jim Shea A.J. Croce A.J. Croce

He’s got a name. Adrian James Croce. Better known as A.J. Even better known as the son of Jim Croce, the folk and rock singer and songwriter. A.J. Was eight days shy of his second birthday when he was father was killed in a plane crash at the age of 30.

Now 54, A.J. has proven time and time again that his last name is synonymous with great music. but also of his own creation. While dad Jim created many memorable hits in the early ‘70s (“You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Time in a Bottle,” “Operator”), A.J. clearly has inherited not only his father’s genes but a talent for writing and performing his own songs.

And while his father’s legacy has opened music industry doors for his younger namesake, A.J. can truly play it all: rock and roll, jazz, blues, you name it. And he has worked with a number of legendary performers and producers (Ry Cooder, Los Lobos’ David Hidalgo and Ben Harper among many others).

And yes! He does perform a number of his father’s hits when he performs. At times, there is an uncanny, eerie physical resemblance. But also, and in particular, vocal inflections that can only come from the son of the father.

For those growing up with Jim Croce’s music (count me in) it’s a trip down that memory lane. But it’s also with a contemporary focus on how talent gets passed from one generation to the next. And that is, indeed, A.J. Croce.