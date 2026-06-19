June 26 Shepherd Express Pick of the Day: Sudan Archives

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There are multiple aspects one could most look forward to encountering when seeing a concert by Sudan Archives, the alias of singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Brittany Denise Parks. But since seeing her precedes hearing her, her hair would be apt as any entrance point to the Archives experience.

Her photo shoots and music videos evidence some of the most creative, downright intimidating styling of locks in all of popular music. Her tonsorial transitions from wildly blown-out afro to snaky Medusa, avant-garde geisha, highly piled tresses outdoing the most regal of African queens that parallel a creativity at least as aurally ambitious.

Arguably at the center of that creativity is the instrument on which she applies a bow. Parks took up violin as a self-taught means of expression and in order to reclaim and reinterpret the instrument's Sudanese tradition; she likely learned of its application in the Northeast African nation's traditions while pursuing ethnomusicological studies at Pasadena City College.

Academic as that approach may seem, it's only one element of an aesthetic that incorporates modern R&B as well as West African rhythmic sensibilities and the kind of experimental electronic music she absorbed at raves and Los Angles shows where left-field hip-hop and synthetic sounds merged. The sonic panoply could easily, perhaps with TikTok virality or another organic means, push the right songs into soul and pop radio rotation.

That hasn't really happened yet, but that may be as well with those already in the know and want to keep her the object of cult adulation. If the most lavish of her promotional clips' visual aesthetics are transferred to her stage show, playing shows big as Summerfest may only expand her following to something approaching mass appeal. Other commonalities Park's singular approach shares with current rap culture are casual familiarity with profanity and a swath of lyrical perspective wide enough to cover the autobiographical, political, racial, romantic and metaphysical or spiritual. It's safe to say there will be no one else like Sudan Archives at Summerfest.