June 27 Shepherd Express Pick of the Day: Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jóse Hernàndez

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Tough as it may be to be believe nowadays, the subgenre of regional Mexican music with probably the greatest debt to European art music was once associated with disreputable characters and unsavory activity. Yes, mariachi—with its harps, horns, guitars, violins and matching charro suits—once held a position among respectable citizens that narcocorrido does now, even if the drug-running cartel jefes have never figured prominently in the former's lyrical concerns.

The Mexican government some decades ago campaigned to rehabilitate mariachi as a symbol of national pride and solidarity; and Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jóse Hernàndez have done much to bring the original ranchera style into the 21st century by expanding its stylistic base without forsaking its lush, romantic roots. Engaging the group's catalog though online sources reveals nothing so radical as the hip-hop and techno fusions other branches of musica Mexicana have absorbed over the past 30 years or so.

But Hernàndez and Sol have taken engaging lessons from, among other sources, fusion jazz and straight-up pop geared to international markets. Some of the latter influences may come in the form of song length. Older school mariachi pieces can cross the seven-minute mark, but Mariachi Sol de Mexico albums include plenty of numbers lasting significantly less time.

Hernàndez's catholicity of approach to his music and his welcoming attitude toward fresh sources of inspiration have likely figured into Sol de Mexico being an on-call act for artists who want to add the dignified, exotic flair a tight mariachi ensemble can provide. They have backed The Beach Boys and Bryan Adams others. Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jóse Hernàndez’s reputation for collaborations may give them an entryway to accessibility to a wider listenership. What attendees to their Summerfest appearance should expect is regal, romantic authenticity of a type unusual to much of Western popular music ... and oh so satisfying when it's done right.