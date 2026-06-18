× Expand Photo via Kim Gordon - Facebook Kim Gordon Kim Gordon

Visual artist, clothing designer, memoirist and actress, Kim Gordon is best known for her playing bass, guitar and singing with Sonic Youth, the band she co-founded in 1981. The NYC group became something of a paradigm for post-post punk and No Wave bands. Gordon often worked on side projects and collaborations. While Sonic Youth disbanded in 2011, Gordon began releasing solo albums in 2019. Her third solo album, Play Me, was recently released on Matador Records.