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Bill Payne’s name may not be readily recognizable to some, but the argument can be made that most people have heard the native Texan’s piano/keyboardist contributions, whether they realized it or not.

In addition to co-founding Little Feat in 1969, Payne has guest appearances on hundreds of recordings for myriad artists, including Bonnie Raitt, The Doobie Brothers, Jackson Browne, Emmylou Harris, Pink Floyd, Bob Seger and Shelby Lynne. Considered by many to be one of the greatest living American rock and blues pianists, Payne calls Montana home when he’s not out on the road playing with Little Feat.

The 74-year-old musician has been back to playing before fans since June 2021. The coronavirus not only forced Payne to re-adjust and learn how to play virtually with others, but also do it while welcoming a pair of new members to his long-running band—guitarist Scott Sharrard and drummer Tony Leone.

“I learned how to record at my home, which is ridiculous,” Payne said. “It’s something I didn’t know how to do before. I sort of took each challenge, as it were, and started getting the buzz out of my system here in Montana. I just took the challenges one at a time and went down the list one at a time. I [recorded virtually] not only with Little Feat but with the Doobie Brothers. We did some online things together as well. That defined a lot of time. It took a little while for me to learn the curve of how to record, but once [I got past that], it was a solid and great way to do things.”

With Sharrard welcomed into the Feat fold in October 2019 and Leone coming aboard in September 2020, Payne views it as the price of keeping a group going that he founded along with Roy Estrada, Lowell George and Richie Hayward. Over the band’s five-decade-plus existence, breakups and major personnel changes have been a Little Feat constant, ranging from George’s departure in 1979 (he passed away shortly afterward and the band broke up until 1987, when former Pure Prairie League vocalist Craig Fuller was recruited to front the reunited band; Shaun Murphy take the baton from Fuller in 1993 until her departure in 2009.) And while there could be considerable concern over fan reactions to the changes, Payne sees it as normal evolution that doesn’t become a concern as long as a group stays faithful to its spirit.

“Every inch of the way—when we went from a group of four people which was Roy Estrada, Lowell George, Richie Hayward and myself—and then expanded it on (the 1973 album) Dixie Chicken (with) Paul Barrere, Kenny Gradney and Sam Clayton joining, people wanted to know what that was,” he explained. “The band from the get-go was designed by Lowell and myself to be expandable. We just wanted to have a vehicle of expression that would allow for whatever we needed at the time to support the music.”

Now Little Feat are back in action once again, touring behind the 2025 album Strike Up the Band.

“The journey has been really interesting, personally and certainly with Little Feat,” he said. “But I’ve always been able to play with other bands, and it always gave me a loose attitude about what makes up a band. A band is not Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band. They’ve got that, but they don’t all write music with each other either. Bob will say they’re going to do this or that and that’s what they do. Lowell George rarely did that with us. We were more like The Beatles or The Rolling Stones.”

That’s not to say Little Feat was a democracy in the purest sense, although George, in interviews before his death, said that was how he looked at the band.

“You walk in with an idea for people and maybe they say, ‘Eh, that’s okay.’ Or (you tell everyone) ‘You play it whether you want to or not,’ which is what I said when I walked through the door with (the song) ‘Oh, Atlanta,’” Payne said. “It wasn’t like, ‘Can we do this?’ It was, ‘We’re doing this.’ It wasn’t just me. Other people had walked in with stuff and we tried. Not everything we played would make it. It’s a band. Certain people go to the nth degree, and everyone (in their bands) has got an equal voice. I don’t think an equal voice is what it’s all about.”