× Expand Photo via Louis Tomlinson - Facebook Louis Tomlinson Louis Tomlinson (2026)

It’s been a decade since the members of One Direction went their separate directions. Together for only six years (2010-2016) and comprised of rejected contestants from the British version of “The X Factor,” the five members of the best-selling boy band launched solo careers with varying degrees of success.

While Liam Payne died after falling from a hotel balcony in 2024, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson each released new albums this year. But only one of them will be at Summerfest.

Tomlinson’s third album, How Did I Get Here?, dropped in January and has been hailed as “a highly enjoyable and feel-good experience that is fit for lounging around on a warm-weather day before heating things up on a sweaty summer night.”

Perfect for Summerfest.

How Did I Get Here? bursts with hook-filled pop songs like the singles “Lemonade” and “Palaces,” and it sounds like a logical and grown-up extension of his work in One Direction. As the oldest member of One Direction (he’s now 34), Tomlinson told Billboard upon the new album’s release that he appreciates that era of his life more now than he did at the time.

“I try not to be an arrogant guy, so when I was in the band, I wasn’t too confident talking about how great we were,” he said. “But now … I’m more than happy to shout about that.”

Still, don’t expect to hear many One Direction songs during his Big Gig performance; Tomlinson is all in on his own material.

“Both the first and second tour[s] were similar — I treated it like a quite moody, rock-n-roll-looking show,” he told Billboard. “Lots of reds and blacks, nothing too colorful, all very low-lit, very quote-unquote ‘cool.’ I love those kind of shows, but this record feels lighter, and more colorful.”