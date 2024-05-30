Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

× Expand Photo via The Dirty Knobs - thedirtyknobs.com Mike Campbell Mike Campbell

“Here’s comes a brand new day you can throw away the last one,” Mike Campbell sings on Dare to Dream. As co-captain of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, guitarist and songwriter Campbell carved out a career that could have earned a retirement watch after Petty’s untimely death. Instead of hanging up his rock and roll shoes Campbell joined a reformulated Fleetwood Mac and continued with his own band The Dirty Knobs—a double entendre referring to noisy controls on guitars and amplifiers. Campbell says the Knobs are influenced by groups like The Kinks, Led Zeppelin and The Animals, but fans of his work with Petty will find an easy familiarity to the sound.