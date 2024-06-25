Milwaukee Remembers - Celebrating Life And Music at Summerfest

× Expand Julie Straszewski Wooldridge Julie Straszewski Wooldridge

The list is long and incomplete.

Julie Straszewski Wooldridge, Mike Perotto, Dan Franke, James Tessier, Paul Setser, Dave Bolyard, Mark Shurilla, Dave Raeck, Sarah Kozar, Mike Hoffmann, Cynthia Zarazua, Cecilio Negrón Jr., Black Wolf, Rob McCuen, Peder Hedman, Wes Streater….

Those folks and other members of Milwaukee’s music family will be remembered at Summerfest on Friday, June 28, 3:15 p.m. at the Aurora Pavilion.

The concert will feature a who’s who of the local Milwaukee music scene from the ‘90s coming together to celebrate the life and music of loved ones who have passed away.

A stellar backing band will include Brian Wooldridge, Bob Eickhoff, Matt Meixner and John Carr. The show will feature appearances by members of Louie & The Flashbombs, Sugarfoot, The Hungry Williams, The Lovelies, Testa Rosa, The Carolinas and Pet Engine.