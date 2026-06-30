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For over 35 years, Mindi Adair has been making music playing saxophone, keyboards and vocals. And she has a proven track record to back it up: Ten No. 1 radio singles, two No. 1 Billboard Jazz CDs and four more solo CDs that notched in the Top five on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Charts.

But there’s so much more to this multi-faceted musician and vocalist. She’s performed alongside artists across music genres from Keb’ Mo’ and Mocean Worker to Adam Sandler (yes, that Adam Sandler) and Aerosmith. And she’s worked “behind the scenes” as a governor on the board of the Los Angeles chapter of the National Academy of the Recording Arts and Sciences (think: Grammy Awards).

And when she performs live, she gives her sax a fierce workout, mashing up blues, and contemporary jazz with a heavy dose of rock. Abair makes her sax “sing,” and takes command of the stage with a “sisters are doin’ it for themselves” approach. Heavily influenced by Aerosmith and Bruce Springsteen, Abair can play her sax like it’s an electric guitar. She is high-energy all the way and never lets up, especially with extended solos.

And then there’s the music itself: her powerful, soulful rendition of “Purple Rain” by Prince, her sassy vocals on the Etta James song, “Seven Day Fool” and her own original work “Come As You Are” (not Nirvana’s hit). Her own work showcases whaat Mindi Abair really does best: play that saxophone with lilting, soaring “vocals” that makes that instrument sing. That’s entertainment. And that’s Mindi Abair.