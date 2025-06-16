× Expand Photo via mollytuttlemusic.com Molly Tuttle Molly Tuttle

Award-winning guitarist Molly Tuttle possesses an old soul. From her days as a young teen at acoustic music festivals, she dived into Bluegrass and old-timey styles with her family band The Tuttles. But just when you think you have her pegged, Tuttle and Golden Highway explode expectations with an appropriately imaginative take on Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit.” Shepherd Express noted highlights from her 2023 album City of Gold, including “A gold-rush tale like ‘El Dorado’ and a breezily Dylanesque folk song like ‘When My Race Is Run’ could’ve been written yesterday or 75 years ago.”