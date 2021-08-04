At this point, the Pixies aren’t just legends, but rather bona fide alternative rock royalty. The Boston foursome have a legacy spanning more than 35 years but are continually finding a new audience with every generation that discovers how important their work was.

Paving the way for what would ultimately become known as post-punk, the group are not currently in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but are very much likely future additions, considering the number of acts that have either borrowed or flat-out copy their sound. Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain had even admitted to attempting a rip-off of the band’s sound with “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Since reuniting in 2004, the band has cemented their legacy further and further with each tour, not only bringing out their classics, but a healthy amount of new material as well. Quite simply, there would be no alternative rock boom in the early ‘90s had it not been for bands like the Pixies to catch on within the underground, and while they’ve gotten plenty of praise and adoration over the last few decades, it will seem to some extent like the band has never fully gotten their just due. While they aren’t officially the main event of the closing night of Summerfest 2021, closing out your festival experience with one of the most influential bands in modern rock history may be a great way to finish three weekends of music.