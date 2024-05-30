× Expand Photo by Chris Hornbecker via Sleater-Kinney - Facebook Sleater-Kinney Sleater-Kinney

Sleater-Kinney’s second act continues to be an impressive one. Historically connected to the riot grrrl movement of the early ‘90s, the Washington trio disbanded in 2006 after seven albums but would return eight years later, notably without drummer Janet Weiss. As guitarists-vocalists Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein continue to channel their artistic energy, they also remain open to ideas coming from anywhere. The emotion-drenched “Hunt You Down” from the recent album Little Rope was inspired by podcast interview with Michigan poet-undertaker Thomas Lynch who spoke of a father burying his young child. A comment, “The thing you fear the most will hunt you down,” struck a nerve which became the catalyst that fueled the raging tune.