× Expand Photo via Straight No Chaser Straight No Chaser Straight No Chaser (2024)

Many people go to college to learn what they want to do for a career. Others pursue higher education and end up doing for money something fun they did between classes.

The original nine members of a cappella group Straight No Chaser fall into the latter category. Online virality put them on their current path. The ensemble named for a Thelonious Monk album and formed at Indiana University were captured in a 1998 video performing a cheeky arrangement of “The 12 Days of Christmas,” incorporating other holiday ditties, a Hannukah standard and ending with a Toto interpolation.

Flash forward eight years later when a member of ensemble posts the clip to the internet. It amasses tens of millions of views and the attention of an Atlantic Records executive, who signs them to the label and broadens their fame. Unlike some acts who have made their name and cemented it professionally with seasonal fare, SNC doesn’t rely solely on Santa for inspirations. More purposeful medleys of material including sitcom themes and movie soundtrack interpretations pepper their set lists. So do dedicated interpretations of contemporary pop hits and oldies from various eras.

Of the latter, the guys assembled the themed collection Yacht on the Rocks, which takes a more chronologically and artistically expansive tack on the quasi-waterborne, after-the-fact genre originally meant as a joke but now taken plenty seriously by many. Occasionally, SNC evoke gravitas in their work as well, as they do on their stirring version of a Radiohead hit. More often, however, they lean into their goofy side; they're unashamed in their appropriation of broad, Monty Python-esque drag to portray a woman in a music video. As should be the case with their kind of act, SNC are vocally tight, save for their occasional spoof moments. It should be easy to get caught up in Straight No Chaser's mirth at the Uline stage.