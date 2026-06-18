Summerfest 2026 Food and Beverage Line-up

× Expand Photo via Summerfest/Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Summerfest beer (2025)

The Big Gig opens today and with it, Summerfest welcomes several new food and beverage locations—including locally loved Discourse Coffee Workshop—along with dozens of new menu items. Here's the full line-up:

New Food/Beverage Experiences:

Cocktails & Confections – a sweet spot for specialty cocktails, spiked shakes, snacks, and candy including Sweet Dreams, Key Lime Colada, Blue Hawaiian Mocktail

– a sweet spot for specialty cocktails, spiked shakes, snacks, and candy including Sweet Dreams, Key Lime Colada, Blue Hawaiian Mocktail DRIPS by Pepsi® – explore bold, refreshing, and indulgent sips crafted with iconic PepsiCo® favorites, including PEPSI® Forever S’mores, STARRY® Dragon Fruit Blast, Mountain Dew® Berry Deep and more.

– explore bold, refreshing, and indulgent sips crafted with iconic PepsiCo® favorites, including PEPSI® Forever S’mores, STARRY® Dragon Fruit Blast, Mountain Dew® Berry Deep and more. Discourse Coffee Workshop – a local café serving espresso, and crafted lattes, including Channel Orange Craft Latte, Carnivale Craft Latte, Match(a) Maker Latte

– a local café serving espresso, and crafted lattes, including Channel Orange Craft Latte, Carnivale Craft Latte, Match(a) Maker Latte Jimmy Ward’s Grill – a family-friendly stop featuring Chicken Tenders, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, BBQ Pulled Chicken and Pork Sandwiches, Pickle Bombs, BBQ Cheese Fries, Cheese Fries, Ward’s Cheese Steak Sandwich, Bacon Wrapped Prime Rib Bites, Big Bear Burger, Boss Hog Burger, Big Jim Burger, Cheeseburger

– a family-friendly stop featuring Chicken Tenders, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, BBQ Pulled Chicken and Pork Sandwiches, Pickle Bombs, BBQ Cheese Fries, Cheese Fries, Ward’s Cheese Steak Sandwich, Bacon Wrapped Prime Rib Bites, Big Bear Burger, Boss Hog Burger, Big Jim Burger, Cheeseburger Montacos Taqueria - south-of-the-border-inspired menu blending classics with creative twists like Birria Egg Rolls and refreshing non-alcoholic Mangonadas, and Walking Taco, Quesadilla, Tacos, Homemade Nachos, Mini Churros, and Non-Alcoholic Mango Slushy

- south-of-the-border-inspired menu blending classics with creative twists like Birria Egg Rolls and refreshing non-alcoholic Mangonadas, and Walking Taco, Quesadilla, Tacos, Homemade Nachos, Mini Churros, and Non-Alcoholic Mango Slushy The Wisconsin Table – a new location with iconic Wisconsin Supper Club fare, including the traditional Fish Fry and Mini Cream Puffs, plus, a Loaded Bloody Mary Burger, Wisconsin Pretzel Charcuterie, Hot Ham and Rolls, Pretzel Bites, Bacon Cheese Fries, Boneless Wings, Brandy Old Fashioned, Bloody Mary, and shakes including Grasshopper, and Brandy Alexander

– a new location with iconic Wisconsin Supper Club fare, including the traditional Fish Fry and Mini Cream Puffs, plus, a Loaded Bloody Mary Burger, Wisconsin Pretzel Charcuterie, Hot Ham and Rolls, Pretzel Bites, Bacon Cheese Fries, Boneless Wings, Brandy Old Fashioned, Bloody Mary, and shakes including Grasshopper, and Brandy Alexander Wild Dog – a fun mix of both classic hot dogs and inventive options like Elote Style Dogs, plus, Original or Foot Long Hot Dog, Chili Cheese Short or Foot-Long Dog, Chicago Dog, Italian Stallion, Fried Pickles, Cheese Curds, Chili Cheese Fries

New Foods

Angelo’s Pizza – Half Order Sicilian Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks

– Half Order Sicilian Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks Beats & Eats – S’Mores Churro Fries

– S’Mores Churro Fries Cedar Crest Ice Cream – S’mores Sundae, One & Only Sundae

– S’mores Sundae, One & Only Sundae Cousins Subs – Supper Club Steak, Mini Crispy Chicken Wrap, Cold Fashioned Slushie Mocktail Peanut butter Crispy, Slushies – Blue Raspberry, Bomb Pop, Strawberry

– Supper Club Steak, Mini Crispy Chicken Wrap, Cold Fashioned Slushie Mocktail Peanut butter Crispy, Slushies – Blue Raspberry, Bomb Pop, Strawberry Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que – Dirty Rice Bowl, Deep Fried Ranch Bites, Queso Beef Barbacoa Fries

– Dirty Rice Bowl, Deep Fried Ranch Bites, Queso Beef Barbacoa Fries Fazio’s Kettle Corn – Caramel Kettle Corn

– Caramel Kettle Corn Fazio’s Popping Bubbles –- Pretty In Pink Frozen Bubbles, Summer Sunrise Refresher, Caramel Drip Frappe, Dirty Sodas – Cherry Bomb, Twilight Fizz, Shirley Temple, Bomb Pop, Shark Attack, Cozy Campfire, Butter Beer

–- Pretty In Pink Frozen Bubbles, Summer Sunrise Refresher, Caramel Drip Frappe, Dirty Sodas – Cherry Bomb, Twilight Fizz, Shirley Temple, Bomb Pop, Shark Attack, Cozy Campfire, Butter Beer Ian’s Pizza – Breadsticks (single, 2-pack or 4-pack)

– Breadsticks (single, 2-pack or 4-pack) Jamba – PB Banana Protein, Greens and Ginger, Acai Super Antioxidant, Ginger Shot

– PB Banana Protein, Greens and Ginger, Acai Super Antioxidant, Ginger Shot Los Mariachis – Tostada Plate

– Tostada Plate Mac-A-Do’s – Chili Dog Mac

– Chili Dog Mac Milwaukee Pretzel Company – Hot Honey Cream Cheese Dip, Cookies & Cream Dip

– Hot Honey Cream Cheese Dip, Cookies & Cream Dip Pete’s Pops – Orange Dreamsicle, Watermelon Tajin

– Orange Dreamsicle, Watermelon Tajin Pina Cocina & Cantina – Chicken Taquitos in a Cup

– Chicken Taquitos in a Cup Pizza Man – Bianca Pizza, BBQ Chicken Pizza, Arancini, Italian Beef Eggrolls, Garlic Butter Knots

– Bianca Pizza, BBQ Chicken Pizza, Arancini, Italian Beef Eggrolls, Garlic Butter Knots Robby’s Roasted Corn – Corn Ribs

– Corn Ribs Saz’s Express Miller Lite Oasis - Jalapeño Mac N Cheese Bites

- Jalapeño Mac N Cheese Bites Saz’s Miller Lite Oasis - Tots on the Street Cheese Curd Tots

- Tots on the Street Cheese Curd Tots Sil’s Smoothies – Razzamatazz Smoothie

– Razzamatazz Smoothie Sil’s Mini Donuts and Coffee – Icing at Donut Locations, Vanilla Frappe, Matcha Frappe

– Icing at Donut Locations, Vanilla Frappe, Matcha Frappe Ultimate Confections – Chocolate Strawberry Dubai Ice Cream Cup, Dubai Cheesecake, Frozen Dubai Cheesecake, Dubai Ice Cream Bar, Dubai Chocolate Bar

– Chocolate Strawberry Dubai Ice Cream Cup, Dubai Cheesecake, Frozen Dubai Cheesecake, Dubai Ice Cream Bar, Dubai Chocolate Bar Wokkin’ Roll – Bang Bang Broccoli

New Beverages

Bubbl’r Fruit Punch’r

Barmen Bourbon Bloody Derby

Five Trail Whiskey-Rita

Kune’s Hitch & Switch Margarita – a spicy margarita blended with pineapple juice and jalapeño

Kune’s Tailgate Transmission – a mix of blackberry, lemonade, and bourbon

Leinenkugel’s Orange Shandy and Leinenkugel’s High Shore Shandy

Monaco Blue Crush

Monster Blue Hawaiian with vodka, blackberry syrup, and club soda

Monster Blue Hawaiian Mocktail with blackberry syrup and club soda

Naked Life Margarita – a refreshing non-alcoholic option

Poppi Grape, Raspberry Rose, Strawberry Lemonade

Summerfest Food & Beverage Destinations and Offerings:

Corkscrew – two locations offering wines by the glass, double, or carafe, with selections including Cabernet, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, Pinot Grigio, and Prosecco

– two locations offering wines by the glass, double, or carafe, with selections including Cabernet, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, Pinot Grigio, and Prosecco Fazio’s Gourmet Popcorn – new location - Lakewalk Area

– new location - Lakewalk Area Happy Thursday Container Bar – enjoy a variety of Happy Thursday products, including Happy Thursday Punch served in a branded pouch

– enjoy a variety of Happy Thursday products, including Happy Thursday Punch served in a branded pouch Ian’s Pizza – new location - Miller Lite Oasis

– new location - Miller Lite Oasis Keg & Cask – experience craft beers and Leinenkugel’s unique mixology beverages such as Pink Lemonade - Summer Shandy and Berry Weiss for a sweet, tart, and fruity refreshment, Vacation IPA -Summer Shandy with Tropical Hazy IPA for a bright citrus and juicy hop experience, Shandy Limeade - Summer Shandy with Lodge Lime for a bright citrus and crisp, slightly acidic experience, and Punch IPA -Berry Weiss with Tropical Hazy IPA for a sweet, tart, fruity, and juicy hop experience. Unique cocktails featured here are Bloody Derby with Barman Bourbon and Fever Tree Bloody Mary mix, and Whiskey-Rita with Five Trail Whiskey and Fever Tree Margarita mix.

– experience craft beers and Leinenkugel’s unique mixology beverages such as Pink Lemonade - Summer Shandy and Berry Weiss for a sweet, tart, and fruity refreshment, Vacation IPA -Summer Shandy with Tropical Hazy IPA for a bright citrus and juicy hop experience, Shandy Limeade - Summer Shandy with Lodge Lime for a bright citrus and crisp, slightly acidic experience, and Punch IPA -Berry Weiss with Tropical Hazy IPA for a sweet, tart, fruity, and juicy hop experience. Unique cocktails featured here are Bloody Derby with Barman Bourbon and Fever Tree Bloody Mary mix, and Whiskey-Rita with Five Trail Whiskey and Fever Tree Margarita mix. Miller Lite Brewhouse - check out the Brewhouse Experience featuring Bars & Recreation, located on the right side of the Miller Lite stage. You can win prizes, including Front Row Passes to the Miller Lite Oasis, by playing bar games or take your picture at the Miller Lite photo op

- check out the Brewhouse Experience featuring Bars & Recreation, located on the right side of the Miller Lite stage. You can win prizes, including Front Row Passes to the Miller Lite Oasis, by playing bar games or take your picture at the Miller Lite photo op Pepsi Beverage Stations – visit one of the three areas to enjoy a variety of Pepsi products including a selection of Poppi flavors

– visit one of the three areas to enjoy a variety of Pepsi products including a selection of Poppi flavors Simply Spiked – located in the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard area, enjoy frozen and traditional Simply Spiked, including Simply BOLD Lemonade

– located in the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard area, enjoy frozen and traditional Simply Spiked, including Simply BOLD Lemonade Summerfest Dockside Bar - offers lakeside views of Lake Michigan and the downtown skyline to enjoy while sipping on your favorite beverage! The area features lakeside seating, plenty of shaded and outdoor tables, and fireplaces, adding to the ambiance

- offers lakeside views of Lake Michigan and the downtown skyline to enjoy while sipping on your favorite beverage! The area features lakeside seating, plenty of shaded and outdoor tables, and fireplaces, adding to the ambiance Summerfest Happy Hour – join us every day during Summerfest for Happy Hour from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and enjoy select Molson Coors products for just $6.00.

For the complete list of food and beverages and vendor locations, visit Summerfest.com.