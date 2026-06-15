Summerfest Promotions Get You in the Gate Free or With a Discount

× Expand Photo courtesy Summerfest Summerfest main gate

The Big Gig offers plenty of opportunities for free or discounted admission. Donations of food, blood, books and diapers and wipes will get you in gate. College pride and Harley ownership will get you in the gate. Even downloading Summerfest’s app will get you in the gate. See the full details here summerfest.com/admission-promotions.

Jon Blick has been coming to Summerfest since 1975 when he made the trek from Appleton for a very long day of 50 cent beers and a band called The Giant Cambodian Killer Rats.

In his experience the obvious pros are free or cheap admission, in some cases helping out local charities and a longer day of listening to music—usually great local bands earlier in the day. “I also run into a lot of like-minded friends,” he says.

“The only con is that I spend more money since I'm down there longer, but someone has to pay for the fest.”

He sees the discount days as a low-cost alternative to the regular ticket prices, making for a more inclusive festival with a lot of parents with little kids early in the day.

With a bit of planning, you can pull off free days. He notes there are a few days free to anyone before 3 p.m., a few days where a donation to a food bank will get you in the gate; even grocery receipts. “The Marquette shirt that I bought at Goodwill for $2 several years ago has gotten me in one day every year,” he says. “Go Badgers!”

And what does this grizzled veteran of rock and roll shows count as his all-time Summerfest shows?

“Molly Tuttle at The Miller Oasis 2025. I had plans to see another show after that but just went home. I didn't want to kill the buzz,” he says. “R.E.M. at the Rock Stage in 1983 was great and had very sparse attendance. Ray Davies in 2006 was also great. You can't beat those songs.”