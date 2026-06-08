× Expand Photo via The Dream Syndicate - Facebook The Dream Syndicate The Dream Syndicate with Linda Pitmon (2026)

Back in 1984, when the rock stage was located on the south end of the grounds, The Dream Syndicate opened for REM playing material from their Medicine Show album. The incendiary tour would be captured the next evening with a Chicago show that was released by A&M Records as This Is Not the New Dream Syndicate Album... Live! Despite all the complications, the intervening four decades have found Dennis Duck, Steve Wynn and their comrades evolving and existing when most of their peers long since hung it up.