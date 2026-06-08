× Expand Photo via The Family Stone The Family Stone The Family Stone (2025)

Led by mercurial genius, Sly Stone, Sly and the Family Stone was indeed a family band with brother Freddie and sister Rose part of the truly integrated group. The band’s appearance at Woodstock is legendary and the string of hits includes “I Want to Take You Higher,” “Everybody Is a Star,” “Stand!” “You Can Make It If You Try,” “Dance to the Music,” “Everyday People,” “Hot Fun in the Summertime,” and “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).” Sly died last June, but the band carries on the music’s legacy with Sly and Cynthia Robinson’s daughter Phunne Stone taking the vocals.