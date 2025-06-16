× Expand Image via The Fray - Facebook The Fray The Fray

You’re not from Denver if you’ve never heard of The Fray. The renowned pop rock band, composed of Joe King, Dave Welsh and Ben Wysocki, have reclaimed the spotlight since their eight-year hiatus, and now they’re ready to take the stage in Milwaukee.

Though former frontrunner Isaac Slade is no longer with the band, King’s resonant vocals coupled with the band’s timeless charm still capture the essence that is The Fray, leaving new and old audiences with the unmistakable sound that first brought the band to prominence. Fans can look forward to the revival of their breakout hit How to Save a Life, or maybe the emotional ballad Over My Head (Cable Car). The band released EP The Fray Is Back in commemoration of their return and announced an accompanying global tour of the same name. Their trek back to music is a testament to the band’s enduring influence and the lasting power of their sound.