× Expand Image via Summerfest The Georgia Satellites

What if the Rolling Stones were from America? The Georgia Satellites might well be the answer to that musical question. The band struck with hits “Keep Your Hands to Yourself” and “Battleship Chains.” Guitarist Rick Richards has kept the band on course throughout its history. The recently released live album Lightnin' in a Bottle captures the band in full flight circa 1988 in Cleveland as “the Southern equivalent of the Replacements.”