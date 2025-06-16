× Expand Photo via The Isley Brothers - officialisleybrothers.com The Isley Brothers The Isley Brothers

Sometimes, Summerfest books legends. And the Isley Brothers, ladies and gentlemen, are legends.

An early inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992, followed by induction to the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2003 and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014, this group of siblings wrote a slew of singles that became part of American music history. They include “It’s Your Thing” (1969), “Fight the Power” (1975) and the ubiquitous “Shout!” (1959). The Isleys also recorded the definitive version of the Holland-Dozier-Holland classic “This Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak for You)” in 1966.

As Paul McCartney once proclaimed, “If it were not for the Isley Brothers, the Beatles would still be in Liverpool.”

Formed in the mid-1950s as a teenage gospel quartet, the original version of the Isley Brothers—O’Kelly, Rudolph, Ronald and Vernon—called it quits after 13-year-old Vernon was killed in a bicycle accident. Eventually, though, the three remaining brothers moved to New York City to seek fame and fortune, added two more brothers to the lineup in the early 1970s (Ernie and Marvin) and proceeded to influence everyone from Ice Cube, Kendrick Lamar and Living Colour to the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston and George Michael.

The Isley Brothers had hits in six straight decades, and two of its members remain active; founder and lead singer Ronald and longtime guitarist and drummer Ernie are still making new music and touring. In fact, the Isleys’ Summerfest date follows two nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

In 2022, the group released Make Me Say It Again, Girl, which solidified The Isley Brothers’ legacy for a new generation. Among the album’s 14 tracks are collaborations with Beyoncé, 2 Chainz, Trey Songz and Snoop Dogg.