× Expand Image via The Killers - Instagram The Killers The Killers

Think you don’t know The Killers? Look back to high school prom when you and your best friends were fiercely screaming the lyrics to “Mr. Brightside.” The band created a cultural phenomenon, a rageful anthem for the betrayed and brokenhearted who kept dancing anyway. It’s been over two decades since their debut, and the Las Vegas-based rock band is still gracing the world with their “killer” music.

Frontman Brandon Flowers and his bandmates, Dave Keuning, Ronnie Vannucci and Mark Stoermer, solidified their place in the evolution of rock with album Hot Fuss. Drawing inspiration from class acts like The Smiths, Bruce Springsteen and Oasis, the band wrapped themselves in a New Wave revival sheen that feels both retro and forward-thinking. While “Mr. Brightside” became the anthem that refused to fade—an essential on every millennial dance floor—it’s the band’s evolution across albums like Sam’s Town, Wonderful Wonderful and Pressure Machine that reveals their true staying power.

With each release, The Killers continue to wrestle with questions of identity, faith and redemption, all while delivering the kind of sweeping, cinematic rock that makes even heartbreak feel euphoric.