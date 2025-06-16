× Expand Photo by Jeff Marquis - Wikimedia Commons The Psychedelic Furs The Psychedelic Furs with Robyn Hitchcock, July 25, 2017

In recent years The Psychedelic Furs have nodded to their rich past while keeping one foot in the here and now, with live shows mixing hits, deep cuts and new material. A 2022 show at the Riverside Theater saw the brilliant Chicagoan Mars Williams on saxophone stealing the spotlight from singer Richard Butler. While the Furs back catalog will always carry the day, Mars’ passing last year means the Furs’ stage gleams a bit less.

That stage will also host a string of local acts with a retro vibe including The Taxmen, The Quilz, Circa 79 before The English Beat warm up the stage for the Furs.