× Expand Photo via Shonn Hinton - about.me/shonnhinton Shonn Hinton Shonn Hinton

In January multi-instrumentalist and producer Shonn Hinton released his sixth album. Along the way the Milwaukee artist has toured with Mary J. Blige has her music director and also worked with John Legend and Jill Scott. Born into a family of musicians, he developed a playing style with elements of classic R&B, blues, jazz, pop, rock, and hip-hop.