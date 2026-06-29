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Long before rowdy, long-haired young men from below the Mason-Dixon Line with wide-brimmed hats singing songs of regional pride and rural life in the ‘70s, “Southern rock” was already a categorical redundancy. From Sun Records' incubation of Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and other rock and roll pioneers, the blues and country music that nurtured such artists, and the potpourri of rhythms emanating from New Orleans and elsewhere, the South already had a claim on rock long before the emergence of the kind of music of which Whiskey Myers extends its legacy.

The East Texas ensemble, like stylistic confreres such as Blackberry Smoke and the Red Clay Strays, have not only been rejuvenating the idea of Southern identity in rock for today's rock listeners. The Myers boys also embody the “young country” inclusiveness of which Hank Williams, Jr. once sang, wherein ZZ Top is as welcome at the table as anyone playing “The Grand Ole Opry.”

Earlier Whiskey Myers albums seamlessly blended rock and country offerings without getting muddied into being mellow country rock, Even on their later long-players, some of their singles pitched to hard rock radio are more authentically country than much of the Music Row muck clogging commercial county radio playlists.

One leitmotif throughout much of the Myers' catalog that earns them country credibility and marks them as Skynyrd's spiritual kin is the tension between Saturday night sinning and Sunday morning sanctity. The friction of partying-versus-piety in lead singer/main songwriter Cody Canon's delivery of his and his mates' lyrics often enough explodes into contradiction, but usually not without a catharsis similar to that which blues can bring. But in a world closer to the brink than when Ronnie Van Zant made an anthem of “Simple Man,” perhaps it should be expected that more confusion—and even harder rocking—would ensue?

However one takes the observations and lessons from Whiskey Myers' oeuvre, there's little doubt they will make the Oasis a place to quench a thirst for a loud, rollicking time ... and maybe some reflection, too.