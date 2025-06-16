× Expand Photo by AllisonBostrom - Wikimedia Commons Whiskey Myers Whiskey Myers

There’s a lot to like about Whiskey Myers, the Texas-based six-man band with broad appeal to country, rock and indie music fans.

First, just listen to the sixth (and, so far, latest) album from Whiskey Myers, 2022’s Tornillo, which opens with 45 seconds of trumpet blasts before kicking into the rabble-rousing rocker, “John Wayne.” It’s a cool one-two punch that manages to evoke both the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Second, the band boasts two dudes named “Cody”: Lead vocalist, guitarist and chief songwriter Cody Cannon and lead guitarist and vocalist Cody Tate. Nobody has the name “Myers,” though, which reportedly references a local drunk in Palestine, Texas, known as “Myers” but nicknamed “Whiskey” by the guys in the band.

Third, the band became a rags-to-riches story in 2018 when Whiskey Myers’ previously overlooked music was featured in episodes of the first season of “Yellowstone,” a Western drama starring Kevin Costner on Paramount Network. The band also performed in a bar scene on the show, during which viewers were “crashing the internet to try and find more information and music from the band,” according to SavingCountryMusic.com. One of the featured songs was 2011’s “Broken Window Serenade,” which has been streamed on Spotify more than 187 million times.

On top of all that, Whiskey Myers has its own brand of bourbon. Why not, right? Uncle Chicken’s Sippin’ Whiskey unleashes “aromas of smooth butterscotch and savory vanilla, with flavors of black pepper on the tongue,” so the marketing goes. And the band is sponsored by none other than Miller Lite.

Right now, Whiskey Myers is on the brilliantly titled “What We Were Born to Do Tour,” which has the band playing everywhere from theaters to arenas to The Big Gig. A new album is in the works, too, with Grammy-winner Jay Joyce in the producer’s chair.