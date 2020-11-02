The Long View From Folksinger David HB Drake

× Expand Photo credit: Susan Ruggles / 2018 Climate rally in Ziedler Park

To echo the Grateful Dead, “What a Long Strange Trip It's Been".

I remember picking up the first issue of “The Crazy Shepherd” on Brady Street in 1982 and thinking, “Well, a newspaper with stuff that I’m interested in!”

Thirty-eight years later, the newly evolved Shepherd Express magazine and website continue to speak to me in a way that the traditional city newspaper and national papers don’t, mostly because it covers stuff that I’m interested in locally.

I mean, in today’s COVID-quarantined city, where the main paper is no longer listing hardly any entertainment events, I have only to go to the Shepherd website and click on “Music” to find out what my fellow currently unemployed musicians are up to as we reinvent ourselves live-streaming our art.

A click on “Local Music” may have an article on how a friend of mine is coping or their newest project.

A click on “A&E” will bring me the Fall Arts Guide (which unfortunately mostly says “No event scheduled”, but hang in there, Milwaukee artists!) Phillip Chard will help me from going “Out of My Mind”, Joel McNally will again be “Taking Liberties” and giving them a shake, and Art Kumbalek, well, what the fock – you get the idea.

The Shepherd Express has always been and is truly the only place you can read in depth about Milwaukee’s rich culture, maybe even about an old folkie like me—’cause I’m David HB Drake and I told you so.

The Shepherd Express has been your source for independent local journalism in Milwaukee for the past 38 years.

