This Week in MKE Music: Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2024

As William DeVaughn sang, “Be Thankful for What You Got.” Black Elephant reunites, Eric Jacobson “Heading Home” CD Release Party at The Jazz Estate, Alvaro Aguirre & Ramiro Rubio at Gallery 218 and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, November 28

× Orgōne performing William DeVaughn’s “Be Thankful for What You Got”

Friday, November 29

Black Elephant Reunites: 20th anniversary of Eat This Album @ The Cooperage, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo via The Cooperage Black Elephant Black Elephant

Celebrate two decades of groundbreaking music with Milwaukee's legendary hip-hop trio, Black Elephant. This year marks the 20th anniversary of their seminal Eat This Album, a milestone in the city's hip-hop history. This looks to be an unforgettable evening honoring the enduring legacy of one of Milwaukee’s most influential hip-hop acts as they reunite to perform classic hits like “Nutrition”—a track recognized by Radio Milwaukee in 2019 as one of the “10 Most Important Songs in Milwaukee Rap History.” Featuring DJ Bizzon and special guests.

Info here: eventbrite.com/e/black-elephant-reunites.

Aluminum Knot Eye w/ Full Nude and Mark Adams, Son of Bill @ Alive at Bremen Cafe, 9 p.m.

Warriors of the glacial pace, Mark Adams, Son of Bill recently released a new song on Bandcamp: markadamssonofbill.bandcamp.com/album/i-get-let-down. Back in March, Full Nude released the album Free Nudes. Aluminum Knot Eye is a sure bet to bring a fair level of chaos to the evening’s proceedings.

Saturday, November 30

Them Coulee Boys w/ Max & the Fellow Travelers @ Vivarium, 8 p.m.

× “I Am Not Sad” by Them Coulee Boys

During Them Coulee Boys' 11 years of existence, their lives have changed significantly as the members married spouses and added children—two new babies have arrived just since 2021’s album Namesake: shepherdexpress.com/music/music-feature/busy-exciting-time-for-them-coulee-boys.

Producer Brian Joseph who won a Grammy for his work with Bon Iver, returned to produce the upcoming LP No Fun in the Chrysalis. It was recorded at Joseph’s Hive Studio in Eau Claire. Being comfortable with Joseph and knowing him better this time made a big difference, singer-guitarist Staff says.

The Hungry Williams @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “Mambo Santa Mambo” by The Hungry Williams

The hardest working band in Milwaukee? The Hungry Williams are definitely in the running. Bandleader John Carr is the middle drummer in three generations of a family of percussionists.

If you are like most of us, there is little new under the tree when it comes to Christmas music. Yet when something is done this well and in the spirit of fun, there is little humbug to be found. Do the names Pepi Adorno Orchestra, Louis Armstrong, Charles Brown and Mabel Scott ring any sleigh bells? If not, dig in and study your history. The band’s four song EP released a few years ago reaches back seven decades.

Vocalist Kelli Gonzalez inhabits these songs, a playful chanteuse whose character is either out of time or simply timeless. The rhythm section of veterans Jack Stewart and Mike Sieger construct a groove for Gonzalez and a horn section to romp all over. The prize in the crackerjacks here is a pair of guitar solos by Joe Vent that will snap you out of any holiday tryptophan nod.

Eric Jacobson Heading Home CD Release Party @ The Estate, 9:30 p.m.

Expand Heading Home by Eric Jacobson

Some welcome news is The Estate is back to hosting live music. For this CD release event, trumpeter Eric Jacobson and his all-star ensemble perform. Jacobson brings his latest album, Heading Home, to life with a stellar lineup that includes tenor saxophonist Geof Bradfield, bassist Dennis Carroll, and Dave Bayles on drums. Special guest, New York pianist Bruce Barth, adds a layer of depth with his captivating solos and masterful harmonies.

Jacobson’s eight original compositions, crafted in the post-bop tradition are a testament to the quintet's synergy; an evening filled with rhythmic and harmonic explorations at the highest level. More info here: tix.com/ticket-sales/thejazzestate.

Sunday, December 1

× Expand Hover Craft 2024 banner

Hover Craft @ The Pritzlaff Building, Noon

Consider Hover Craft an extension of Small Business Saturday (shepherdexpress.com/news/features/buy-local-to-help-build-community-on-small-business-saturday). Hover Craft get you over 120 vendors in one convenient location. For more info visit hovercraftmke.com.

Alvaro Aguirre & Ramiro Rubio @ Gallery 218, 3 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon guitar concert and check out Gallery 218. Doors open one hour before the performance, free intermission and light refreshments.

Monday, December 2

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Matt Daniels and Mark Corkins in the Milwaukee Rep's ‘A Christmas Carol’ Matt Daniels and Mark Corkins in the Milwaukee Rep's ‘A Christmas Carol’

Milwaukee Rep's A Christmas Carol @ Pabst Theater

In less than 100 pages, Charles Dickens wrote one of the most enduring literary works of the 19th or any other recent century. A Christmas Carol has become essential to the holiday season, familiar to millions who have never read it thanks to countless adaptations for stage and screen. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater first produced A Christmas Carol in 1976, and it quickly joined ranks with “The Hallelujah Chorus” and The Nutcracker as a beloved performance of the season. It returns to the Pabst Theater for its 49th year. Through Dec. 24.

Tuesday, December 3

Whiskeybelles - Local Live @ Anodyne, 5 p.m.

Get into the holiday spirit with Nothing Says Christmas Like Whiskey, the Whiskeybelles album from 2013. Featuring members of Chicken Wire Empire and Doghouse Flowers, highlights include “Santa Lost a Ho,” (The Christmas Jug Band) and “River” by Joni Mitchell, which features the Belle’s Chrissy Dzioba Clobes on piano and Peter Thomas from the MSO on cello.

Wednesday, December 4

Shiner w/ Fight Dice and Overhand @ X-Ray Arcade, 6 p.m.

Kansas City’s Shiner took a decade-long hiatus then resumed the high energy sweepstakes in 2012. The group released Schadenfreude in 2020, their first release in nearly 20 years. Fight Dice may be the only band that is built on heavy sounds and inspired by Dungeons and Dragons. Overhand’s post-grunge sounds round out the bill.