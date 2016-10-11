000 Maniacs
Parallel: Between The Lines
The singing of agonized, reflective women over folksy pop and light alt-rock gained significant cachet a couple decades back with Lilith Fair. But on Parallel’s Between The Lines, there’s enough fresh drama in Meredith Ann Sipe’s vocals and... more
Oct 11, 2016 2:56 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
10,000 Maniacs to Headline Cedarburg PAC Visiting Artists Series
Every year the Cedarburg Performing Arts Center hostsworld-class performers through their Visiting Artists Series. This year, theopening performance will be from iconic alternative rock band, 10,000 Maniacs,on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m... more
Sep 6, 2016 2:46 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Shinedown w/ Will Hoge
Treading closely to Nickelback’s mix of chest-beating post-grunge and skyscraping, vaguely Christian ballads, Florida hard-rockers Shinedown scored their highest-charting album yet with 2008’s The Sound of Madness , thanks more
Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee