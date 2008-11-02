1 Hour Of Uncensored Improv Come
Random Thoughts About the Rep's Eurydice
Given the opportunity to do a review of a Rep show for online, I’ve decided to give my opinions a little more breathing room than I usually do. This will, undoubtedly be somewhat long and rambling, but what follows is an unbridled, unedited stream.. more
Nov 2, 2008
Changeling: Clint's Cold Case
Angelina Jolie has climbed a long way up from her days as a Tomb Raider. Nowadays her roles usually demand acting. In Changeling, she plays Christine Collins, a mother whose panic quietly overtakes her denial when her nine-year old son doesn’t r.. more
Nov 1, 2008
Lee Ernst Awarded Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship
Earlier this week, the Milwaukee Rep announced that Rep resident acting company member had been selected as an inaugural Lunt-Fontanne Fellow by the Ten Chimneys Foundation. (The Ten Chimneys is, of course, the venerable estate built by Broadway .. more
Nov 1, 2008
The Perfect Candidate Scores Early Success for Theatre Gigante
Stll cozying-up to its new name, Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson’s Theatre Gigante (formerly Milwaukee Dance Theatre) has managed a resounding success with the premiere of its US political satire The Perfect Candidate. Running now through S.. more
Oct 31, 2008
Sveum, Casto and Sedar to return as coaches - Maddux's status up
This article on the Brewers' official site says that Bill Castro, Dale Sveum and Ed Sedar will remain as coaches in the Brewers organization. Good for Sveum, who all but thought he was out the door.Noticeably absent from that list is Mike Maddux.T.. more
Oct 31, 2008
Huh - Rodgers gets contract extension
Having learned nothing from jumping the gun on Ryan Grant, the Packers have extended Aaron Rodgers' contract for 6 years.Look - he's been pretty damn good so far, and I'm totally grateful for that. But he still hasn't proved he isn't the Packe.. more
Oct 31, 2008
Looks like I'm not alone
Oct 31, 2008
It's official
It's on the Brewers website. Ken Macha will be the new manager. Macha was the obvious choice from the get-go. He was all but in thejersey 5 years ago when he was offered a promotion to manager in theA's system. He stayed in Oakland and Ned.. more
Oct 31, 2008
Sarah Lee Guthrie and Johnny Irion
Intertwined melodies in the spirit of Emmylou Harris and Gram Parsons are spread across Exploration ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 24, 2008
Tom Haudricourt
Sports radio fixture Tom Haudricourt thinks he’s a bigger Brewers fan than you are, Brewers Essential ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 24, 2008
"The Bamboozle Roadshow"
Emo-punks Saves the Day won over MTV with their hits “Freakish” and “At Exploration ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 24, 2008
Brewers vs. Phillies
The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Philadelphia Phillies at a 12:05 p.m. Miller Park game Exploration ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 24, 2008
Talley's Folly
A prospective couple, one a Jewish accountant, the other a Protestant Midwestern woman 12 Talley’s Folly ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 24, 2008
Armadale
A beautiful but deceptive villainess—murderess?—named Lydia Gwilt is at the c Armadale ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 24, 2008
Apr. 24 - Apr. 30
How did you get into video retailing? ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Apr 23, 2008