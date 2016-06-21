1%
Drug Testing the 1%
We agree with Congresswoman Gwen Moore that if we’re going to require impoverished Wisconsinites to submit to drug tests, then we should require the 1% to take the same drug tests if they want their tax breaks. more
Jun 21, 2016 3:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 9 Comments
Carter Hunnicutt’s ‘Dangerous World’
Carter Hunnicutt played on X-Cleavers’ albums but never issued a recording under his own name until now. more
May 17, 2016 2:46 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
1,000 Times Good Night
In 1,000 Times Good Night Juliette Binoche plays Rebecca, a photojournalist poking her lens into the world’s war zones, snap-snapping away as a female suicide bomber blows herself up and rendering bloodshed as beautifully composed photograp... more
Jan 9, 2015 9:15 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
1,000 Umbrellas: re:thingk (Mental Health Records)
1,000 Umbrellas is an accomplished Milwaukee duo whose members played together in the ’90s band Tolstoi’s Tricycle. Regrouping for a long-in-the-making debut album, vocalist-guitarist Allan Williams and percussionist Brian Wendtlandt weave ... more
Feb 26, 2014 12:45 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Scott Walker's Scariest Tax Plan Yet
If you thought Republican Gov. Scott Walker's destruction of bargaining rights for public employees was politically and economically devastating for Wisconsin, you ain't seen nothing yet more
Dec 30, 2013 6:02 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Pope Francis Understands Economics Better than Most Politicians
Pope Francis is a pontiff who has constructively broken all the rules of popery—so far to widespread acclaim. He’s faulted the Catholic Church for its negative obsession more
Dec 18, 2013 1:55 AM Heidi Moore News Features
‘Art’ and Friends at Chamber Theatre
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its 2013-2014 season with Yasmina Reza’s Art, a drama delving into the nature of art and human relations. It’s a fun story that features an intimate look at three characters played by Milwaukee Chamber Th... more
Jul 24, 2013 1:21 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Call It What It Is: A Class War
When it comes to the Republican budget proposal that passed the U.S. House this week, I agree with those who find it strange that anyone sees the initiative as a serious attempt to "grow the economy," as Rep. Paul Ryan more
Mar 21, 2013 5:56 PM David Sirota News Features
The Truth Behind the Fiscal Cliff's Reality TV Show
During the halcyon 1990s, we labeled annual congressional temper tantrums for what they were: standard, if boring, budget impasses. Now, though, in a hilariously non-ironic flail for ratings, news outlets have taken Nigel more
Jan 3, 2013 3:53 PM David Sirota News Features