10
Parallel: Between The Lines
The singing of agonized, reflective women over folksy pop and light alt-rock gained significant cachet a couple decades back with Lilith Fair. But on Parallel’s Between The Lines, there’s enough fresh drama in Meredith Ann Sipe’s vocals and... more
Oct 11, 2016 2:56 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
10,000 Maniacs to Headline Cedarburg PAC Visiting Artists Series
Every year the Cedarburg Performing Arts Center hostsworld-class performers through their Visiting Artists Series. This year, theopening performance will be from iconic alternative rock band, 10,000 Maniacs,on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m... more
Sep 6, 2016 2:46 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
10,000 Lakes Festival Promo (6/17)
The Shepherd Express and Rip Tide are giving away a 10,000 Lakes Music Festival VIP Package for 2! This ticket includes VIP Camping and Admission to all music 7/22-7/25/09. Includes premium camping directly behind the Main Stage, 10KLF Fold... more
Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Promotions
Time Out of Mind
Theworldin those days was almost empty of humanity; a place of wideopen spaces Homo sapiens. ,Film more
Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
10,000 Lakes Festival Opportunity
Feb 6, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music