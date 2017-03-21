10Th Street Theatre
Performing Arts Weekly: March 23, 2017
The ‘Mockingbird’ Lands First Stage and Autism Society riff on Harper Lee By John Jahn Dutch American author Kathryn Erskine won 2010’s National Book Award for Yo,Performing Arts Weekly more
Mar 21, 2017 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
In Tandem's One-Man Comedy
It’s a story about art. It’s a story about communication. It’s a story about the comedy of deep, interpersonal connection. But above all it is a story. In Tandem’s production of the one-actor comedy Chesapeake is well worth seeing because i... more
Feb 26, 2014 2:50 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Chastity Washington's Evening of Expression at the Jackalope Lounj
Playwright/standup comic Chastity Washington has been performing for two decades. She’s done the standard stand-up comic circuit, appeared on HBO, studied at Second City in Chicago and so on. There’s a kind of immediate connection with aud.. more
Jun 9, 2011 6:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pink Banana Fundraiser Gala
The big break between the first and last halves of the theatre season is almost over. There’s a touring Broadway show coming through town next week, but aside from that and a bewildering number of options for New Year’s Eve, there isn’t a whole.. more
Dec 29, 2010 11:06 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
BITE and My First Time
In the dozen years or so since it debuted online, My First Time.Com has collected over 50,000 first-person accounts of people losing their virginity. Since the late ‘90's, over 50,000 people have submitted stories. A few years back, playwright K.. more
Aug 6, 2010 1:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
World's Stage Presents Neil Simon
As busy as things are this coming weekend with no less than three shows opening, next weekend promises to be even busier, with another three openings AND a the 5th Annual Milwaukee Comedy Fest. Aside from Soulsitce’s production of Chess, the far.. more
Jul 21, 2010 11:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Van der Graaf’s Latest CD
At times dreamy, at other moments urgent, the organ leads the way on Trisector, the 11th a Trisector ,CD Reviews more
Jun 21, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Roman Candle
A love of early alt-country isn’t the only thing that the Chapel Hill quartet Roman Candle shares with Wilco; both have record-label horror stories. After Roman Candle finished recording their second album, The Wee Hours Revue, their label,... more
Apr 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Let the Right One In
American directors have stumbled in their recent efforts to make vampires scary again, but Sweden’s Tomas Alfredson made it look easy with last year’s Let the Right One In, which proves that the nocturnal undead are way more interesting whe... more
Mar 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Brett Dennen
Twenty-nine-year-old Californian singer-songwriter Brett Dennen, whose prepubescent voice matches his baby-face and childish shocks of red hair, has spent years touring as second fiddle to similarly subdued alt-contemporary performers like ... more
Feb 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee