1290 Wmcs
New 1290 WMCS Line Up Announced
News broke last week that Eric Von will be back on the air at WMCSthis time as the host of the Morning Magazine. I’m really happy that the station is bringing back its local morning news talk show (I miss Joel and Cassandra, though). The other mor.. more
Jul 7, 2010 5:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Cornmeal
The Chicago ensemble Cornmeal, which headlines an 8 p.m. show at the Miramar Theatre tonight, labels itself "progressive bluegrass," but that tag may give the wrong impression. While the group isn't immune to occasional jammy digressions in... more
Feb 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Taste of Summer
Waukesha won’t soon pose a challenge to Milwaukee’s “city of festivals” crown, but I’ve got to admit, I’m legitimately impressed by the music lineup at the city’s A Taste of Summer festival, which out-state-fairs most state fairs. David Cassidy, D.. more
May 30, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Failure of Vouchers
After Wisconsin has poured hundredsof millions of taxpayer dollars into private school vo What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Taking Liberties more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments