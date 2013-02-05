RSS

Viewers never cease to be amazed at the finesse and razor-sharp timing, which the Milwaukee Rep, at its best, brings to tricky-to-stage new works. Just such a work is Bruce Norris’ Pulitzer Prize-winning, wickedly funny, relentlessly provoc... more

Feb 5, 2013 11:59 PM Theater

Kathryn Bigelow upset the odds in 2009 when her indie-scale, grunt-level look at the Iraq War, The Hurt Locker, knocked aside her ex-husband James Cameron’s 3D extravaganza, Avatar, at Oscar time. Although her latest more

Jan 15, 2013 2:53 PM Film Reviews

Choir Fight\'s gorgeous cover of Death Cab For Cutie\'s \"Brothers On A Hotel Bed\" has been a staple of the local jazz sextet\'s live shows for a while now. Now the group has released a studio recording of the song as part of its new Kiwi Sadness.. more

Nov 16, 2011 4:55 PM On Music

  Fools For Tragedy recently released details on its upcoming February showJordan Gwiazdowski’s Waiting . . . which also bears the name The Intrepid Two in a promo pic on the company’s website.Staged at the Alchemist Theatre, the show is set i.. more

Sep 23, 2011 1:29 PM Theater

The hotel room is a perfect springboard for just about any kind of story. It's a generic spae that can be filled with just about any kind of human drama or comedy. Pink Banana stage a production of Stephen Belber's hotel-based one act drama Ta.. more

Sep 12, 2011 11:34 AM Theater

Having won 22 of their last 26 (yes, they've had just four losses in the month of August), the Brewers are undeniably the hottest team in baseball.It seems unlikely the team can keep up this torrid pace, though we did say that when they started t.. more

Aug 23, 2011 3:11 AM More Sports

With the revived “Upstairs Downstairs” just behind us, PBS’ Masterpiece Classics returns to 1930s England—but at opposite ends of the country—with “South Riding.” Based on Winifred Holtby’s 1936 novel, the three-part mini-series sets its .. more

Apr 27, 2011 11:51 AM I Hate Hollywood

As a high school football player and track runner, Milwaukee's Karl Iglesias had dreamed of securing a college scholarship. When he ultimately received that scholarship, though, it wasn't for his atheism, but rather his writing. He's now a sophomo.. more

Apr 25, 2011 6:40 PM On Music

Jan 20, 2010 3:40 PM On Music

2009 came and went just as fast as years past. But just like those past years, Shepherd Express loves to celebrate it with Milwaukee. This is the night to acknowledge all the places and events that make Milwaukee so great!,Sponsored Events more

Nov 9, 2009 12:00 AM Sponsored Content 2 Comments

Good news for anybody hoping to squeeze a little more life out of the summer: Promoters have announced the second annual Pabst Blue Ribbon Street Festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26 in the Third Ward, near Erie and Water Street. The lin.. more

Sep 9, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Aug 14, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Were the seeds of a potential Animal Collective backlash sewn at the band's ambient Saturday evening Lollapalooza set? I like the band well enough, but I found the half hour I caught fairly insufferable. Other critics concur, even ones unabashed.. more

Aug 10, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Though they didn't upstage the headliner, last night's Lykke Li concert at the Turner Hall Ballroom benefited from a pair of nice openers: Esser and Miike Snow, two acts with far fuller live shows than their recordings suggest. Esser was t.. more

Aug 7, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

The Pabst/Riverside/Turner Hall conglomerate announced a flood of upcoming concerts this morning, including performances from Lucinda Williams, Puter Mulvey, Colbie Caillat, Ingrid Michaelson and Built to Spill, who headline the Turner Hall Ballro.. more

Jul 27, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Pitchfork Music Festival @ Union Park, Chicago July 17-19, 2009 By Evan Rytlewski For those at the Pitchfork Music Festival tired of being blindsided by logo-splattered beach balls, Fucked Up’s Saturday afternoon per,None more

Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

Jul 10, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Frank Black’s decision to begin recording under his Pixies-era stage name Black Fran Bluefinger ,Music Feature more

Jul 9, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

The challenge for Elvis Costello: Whether to spend his hour show playing his old hits or his ample recent material. The solution: Spend two hours playing both. Anybody hoping to hear a particular song at Costello’s super-sized set Sunday night .. more

Jul 6, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

So here's the thing about wedding disc jockeys: They're usually right. Much as the more discriminating members of the wedding party may loathe hearing ABBA's "Dancing Queen" or an Elvis mega-mix, wedding disc jockeys play these songs because t.. more

Jul 2, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

