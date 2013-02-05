2009
A Changing Neighborhood
Viewers never cease to be amazed at the finesse and razor-sharp timing, which the Milwaukee Rep, at its best, brings to tricky-to-stage new works. Just such a work is Bruce Norris’ Pulitzer Prize-winning, wickedly funny, relentlessly provoc... more
Feb 5, 2013 11:59 PM Steve Spice Theater
Zero Dark Thirty
Kathryn Bigelow upset the odds in 2009 when her indie-scale, grunt-level look at the Iraq War, The Hurt Locker, knocked aside her ex-husband James Cameron’s 3D extravaganza, Avatar, at Oscar time. Although her latest more
Jan 15, 2013 2:53 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Local Music Wrap-Up: Choir Fight, Faux Fir, Slow Walker, Jimmy at the Prom
Choir Fight\'s gorgeous cover of Death Cab For Cutie\'s \"Brothers On A Hotel Bed\" has been a staple of the local jazz sextet\'s live shows for a while now. Now the group has released a studio recording of the song as part of its new Kiwi Sadness.. more
Nov 16, 2011 4:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Sitting Onstage Watching A Show In The House
Fools For Tragedy recently released details on its upcoming February showJordan Gwiazdowski’s Waiting . . . which also bears the name The Intrepid Two in a promo pic on the company’s website.Staged at the Alchemist Theatre, the show is set i.. more
Sep 23, 2011 1:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Six Stories--One Room in Racine
The hotel room is a perfect springboard for just about any kind of story. It's a generic spae that can be filled with just about any kind of human drama or comedy. Pink Banana stage a production of Stephen Belber's hotel-based one act drama Ta.. more
Sep 12, 2011 11:34 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Are the Brewers peaking too early?
Having won 22 of their last 26 (yes, they've had just four losses in the month of August), the Brewers are undeniably the hottest team in baseball.It seems unlikely the team can keep up this torrid pace, though we did say that when they started t.. more
Aug 23, 2011 3:11 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Another Masterpiece?
With the revived “Upstairs Downstairs” just behind us, PBS’ Masterpiece Classics returns to 1930s England—but at opposite ends of the country—with “South Riding.” Based on Winifred Holtby’s 1936 novel, the three-part mini-series sets its .. more
Apr 27, 2011 11:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee Rapper ¡OYE! Talks Latinos in Hip-Hop
As a high school football player and track runner, Milwaukee's Karl Iglesias had dreamed of securing a college scholarship. When he ultimately received that scholarship, though, it wasn't for his atheism, but rather his writing. He's now a sophomo.. more
Apr 25, 2011 6:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Pazz and Jop 2009: Indie-Rock Hegemony and "Music Racism"
Jan 20, 2010 3:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Best Of Milwaukee Awards 2009 (11/9)
One Last Music Festival in the Third Ward
Good news for anybody hoping to squeeze a little more life out of the summer: Promoters have announced the second annual Pabst Blue Ribbon Street Festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26 in the Third Ward, near Erie and Water Street. The lin.. more
Sep 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
2009 Songs of the Summer
Aug 14, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Animal Collective Alienates Fans at Lollapalooza
Were the seeds of a potential Animal Collective backlash sewn at the band's ambient Saturday evening Lollapalooza set? I like the band well enough, but I found the half hour I caught fairly insufferable. Other critics concur, even ones unabashed.. more
Aug 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lykke Li Tops a Strong Bill at Turner Hall
Though they didn't upstage the headliner, last night's Lykke Li concert at the Turner Hall Ballroom benefited from a pair of nice openers: Esser and Miike Snow, two acts with far fuller live shows than their recordings suggest. Esser was t.. more
Aug 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Built to Spill to play Turner Hall on Sept. 27
The Pabst/Riverside/Turner Hall conglomerate announced a flood of upcoming concerts this morning, including performances from Lucinda Williams, Puter Mulvey, Colbie Caillat, Ingrid Michaelson and Built to Spill, who headline the Turner Hall Ballro.. more
Jul 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Pitchfork Music Festival @ Union Park, Chicago
Pitchfork Music Festival @ Union Park, Chicago July 17-19, 2009 By Evan Rytlewski For those at the Pitchfork Music Festival tired of being blindsided by logo-splattered beach balls, Fucked Up’s Saturday afternoon per,None more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
The Jonas Brothers, Incorrigible
Jul 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Why Black Francis Isn't So Weird Anymore
Frank Black’s decision to begin recording under his Pixies-era stage name Black Fran Bluefinger ,Music Feature more
Jul 9, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
Elvis Costello's Two-Hour Summerfest Marathon
The challenge for Elvis Costello: Whether to spend his hour show playing his old hits or his ample recent material. The solution: Spend two hours playing both. Anybody hoping to hear a particular song at Costello’s super-sized set Sunday night .. more
Jul 6, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
What Dead Confederate Tells Us about Summerfest
So here's the thing about wedding disc jockeys: They're usually right. Much as the more discriminating members of the wedding party may loathe hearing ABBA's "Dancing Queen" or an Elvis mega-mix, wedding disc jockeys play these songs because t.. more
Jul 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music