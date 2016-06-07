2010 Election
Wisconsin’s Six-Year U.S. Senate Vacancy
The fact that so many Wisconsin voters know so little about Sen. Ron Johnson is surprising in a state so polarized by recalls and the divisive, extreme policies of Gov. Scott Walker that voter participation and intensity are among the highe... more
Jun 7, 2016 Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Wisconsin's Place in the Koch Brothers' and Bradley Foundation's Right-Wing Web
The conservative takeover of Wisconsin in 2010 didn’t happen by accident, according to a new report by American Bridge, a progressive watchdog group tracking the influence of conservative more
Apr 9, 2014 Lisa Kaiser Expresso
The Morning After
So I’m crunching the numbers and sifting through Tuesday’s election results. Now, I know it’s comparing apples and oranges, since Democrats didn’t have a hotly contested gubernatorial or U.S. Senate race to bring out voters, b.. more
Sep 15, 2010 Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Mark Neumann Goes Rogue
So gubernatorial candidate Mark Neumann is not seeking the Republican Party’s endorsement in the primary. His reason? He wants the election to be decided by voters, not “party leaders who will be meeting in Milwaukee.” (Walker’s.. more
May 14, 2010 Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Doyle: I'm Finishing My Term But There Won't Be a Third
Aug 17, 2009 Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Doyle's Very Special Announcement
Governor Jim Doyle will make a special announcement to the people of Wisconsin tomorrow, Monday, August 17, 2009 at 11:00 a.m., reads the press advisory from the governors office. But we all know what hes going to an.. more
Aug 16, 2009 Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Walker Who?
Good thing Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker is launching his sixth annual Tourism Ride next week, allegedly to promote Milwaukee Countys hotspots, and not the county executives campaign for governor. Because according to a new pol.. more
Jun 11, 2009 Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
