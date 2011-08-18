2011
Lupe Fiasco and Girl Talk to Headline UWM's PantherFest
Rapper Lupe Fiasco and cross-genre DJ Girl Talk will headline UWM's annual school-year kickoff concert PantherFest on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Marcus Amphitheater. The event will also include a pre-show set from DJ Kid Cut Up, fireworks, carnival ga..
Despite Violence, Wisconsin State Fair Posts Record Attendance
When I first heard about the mob attacks on the opening night of the Wisconsin State Fair, my first read of the situation was that the fair may been "RiverSplashed"—which is to say, permanently stigmatized by violence. That stigma, it seemed to..
Cheap Trick's "Dream Police" Returns to Potawatomi
After a 12-performance run last winter, Cheap Trick's Dream Police production will return to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino's Northern Lights Theater this fall for 10 more shows. The Milwaukee-only shows feature the band playing their entire 1977 alb..
Wiz Khalifa @ Harley-Davidson Roadhouse, Summerfest
Rolling Papers ,Concert Reviews more
WMSE Announces Radio Summer Camp Details
WMSE has announced the lineup for its third-annual Radio Summer Camp Music Festival, a five-day run of concerts at 10 Milwaukee venues that, as always, will culminate in a free Sunday concert and cookout called the Backyard BBQ:The Kick-Off Show:J..
Kings Go Forth and I'm Not a Pilot Win Radio Milwaukee Awards
Volcano Choir to Play a Rare U.S. Show at Turner Hall
Volcano Choir, the collaboration between Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and past and present members of the Milwaukee post-rock band Collections of Colonies of Bees, has never had especially large touring ambitions. When the group finally got around to ..
Short Orders (Delafield Brewhaus)
Theintersection of I-94 and Highway 83 in Delafield is a maze of motels,big-box stores and strip malls. But if you head east on Hillside Drive,just south of the freeway, you'll find a respite fr
Make No Mistake: “The Comedy of Errors” Is Surefire Fun
When Marcus Truschinski enters as Antipholus of Syracuse, he's dressed in the trench coat
Cheri
During the era known as the Belle Époque, the Beautiful Age, the corsets of Victorianism l
Chill on The Hill w/ Pupy Costello And His Big-City Honky Tonk
Madison's most vocal honky-tonk proponents, Pupy Costello and His Big-City Honky Tonk, bring their vintage country sound to the Humboldt Park Band Shell tonight for an evening of golden age-inspired country as part of Bay View's Chill on th...
Rick Springfield
Thanks to the country's persistent bout of '80s nostalgia, Reagan-era icon Rick Springfield has been pretty busy in recent years. He's toured extensively and even returned to his old soap opera, "General Hospital," this time
Dazy Head Mazy
No stranger to Wisconsin's club scene, the veteran Minnesota trio Dazy Head Mazy continues
